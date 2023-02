State troopers were called to the scene on Birchwood Drive around 4:10 p.m. Sunday. There they found one person who was shot.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon in the Town of Lockport.

State troopers were called to the scene on Birchwood Drive around 4:10 p.m. Sunday. There they found one person who was shot. As of late Sunday night, the person is in stable condition, according to a state police spokesperson.