Buffalo man shot several times Sunday morning, undergoes surgery at ECMC

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday near Wick Street and Broadway, just west of Bailey Avenue. A 19-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times and was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Police.

That's where he was taken into surgery for his injuries. There was no immediate update on his condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or any other shooting in Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.