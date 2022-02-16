Town of Hamburg Police warn of car-theft ring across Erie County

Town of Hamburg Police stressed that these kind of car thefts are 'avoidable crime' and are asking residents to take precautions.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police on Wednesday warned of a car-theft ring across Erie County and are asking residents to take precautions.

"Residents are reminded not to leave a running vehicle unattended, to lock their cars, and to remove any ignition keys or fobs from the vehicle," town police said in a Facebook post.

"Please be advised that there is an active car theft ring operating in Western New York over the past week. Numerous vehicles have been stolen throughout Erie County."

Back in November, local police departments, from West Seneca to Orchard Park to Cheektowaga, reported upticks in car larcenies.