Kenmore woman accused of stealing money from high school volleyball fundraisers

KENMORE, N.Y. — A Kenmore woman is facing charges after being accused of stealing money from high school volleyball fundraisers.

Kerri Brown, 42, was indicted Thursday afternoon in State Supreme Court on one third-degree felony count of grand larceny.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office accused Brown of stealing roughly $12,000 from the Kenmore West girls volleyball booster club over a two-year period, from July of 2018 to June of 2020. She had served as the treasurer of the organization.

An investigation was launched after the booster club had "insufficient funds to purchase pizza for the high school student athletes." The Erie County District Attorney's Office alleges that she "pocketed cash from various fundraisers."

Brown was released; the charge doesn't qualify for bail. A future court date has not been set yet.