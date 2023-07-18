Total of 16 agencies assisted in the search for Michael Burham

WARREN, Pa. — In a nine-day search, Pennsylvania State Police were assisted by a number of law enforcement agencies in their search for fugitive Michael Burham.
On Saturday, U.S. Marshals, border patrol personnel, and Pennsylvania State Police captured Burham on Jackson Run Road in Conewango Township. During the more than a weeklong manhunt, Pennsylvania State Police were aided by more than the U.S. Marshals and border patrol.
2 On Your Side obtained a full list of agencies who worked on the manhunt from Pennsylvania State Police:
- City of Warren PD
- Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Warren County District Attorney’s Office
- Conewango Township PD
- Youngsville Boro PD US Customs and Border Patrol
- U.S. Forestry Service
- U.S. Marshal’s Service
- NY State Police
- Jamestown Police Department
- Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
- Pennsylvania State Parole
- Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- Homeland Security Investigations
- PA Dept of Corrections
- Parma, Ohio PD
Burham, 34, escaped the Warren County jail late on July 6 by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window, then using bedsheets to scale down the building. He had been in jail on $1 million bail and was charged with kidnapping, burglary, and other counts.
Burham on Saturday night was originally brought to a Pennsylvania State Police station. Officers told 2 On Your Side Sunday he's been moved to the Erie County prison in Erie, Pa.