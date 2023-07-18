Total of 16 agencies assisted in the search for Michael Burham

2 On Your Side obtained a full list of agencies who worked on the manhunt from Pennsylvania State Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARREN, Pa. — In a nine-day search, Pennsylvania State Police were assisted by a number of law enforcement agencies in their search for fugitive Michael Burham.

On Saturday, U.S. Marshals, border patrol personnel, and Pennsylvania State Police captured Burham on Jackson Run Road in Conewango Township. During the more than a weeklong manhunt, Pennsylvania State Police were aided by more than the U.S. Marshals and border patrol.

2 On Your Side obtained a full list of agencies who worked on the manhunt from Pennsylvania State Police:

City of Warren PD

Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Warren County District Attorney’s Office

Conewango Township PD

Youngsville Boro PD US Customs and Border Patrol

U.S. Forestry Service

U.S. Marshal’s Service

NY State Police

Jamestown Police Department

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

Pennsylvania State Parole

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Homeland Security Investigations

PA Dept of Corrections

Parma, Ohio PD

Burham, 34, escaped the Warren County jail late on July 6 by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window, then using bedsheets to scale down the building. He had been in jail on $1 million bail and was charged with kidnapping, burglary, and other counts.