Focus on security measures in facilities returns after Michael Burham's arrest

The Board of Commissioners of Warren County released a statement last night following up on Burham's arrest.

WARREN, Pennsylvania — Michael Burham will be held at the Erie County Prison in Pennsylvania as officials determine what charges he could face. With Burham, now back in custody, the focus of the investigation will revert back to an original question: how did he get out in the first place?

The search for Burham has now come to an end. He was arrested on July 15. The Board of Commissioners of Warren County released a statement last night following up on the arrest. They are apologizing to the entire community for letting Burham's escape even happen and they are also letting the community know that they are now working towards making sure another incident like this one doesn't ever happen again.

They released a statement last night saying, "This incident has provided a stark reminder of the importance of continued vigilance, constant system upgrades, and strengthened security measures." They went on to say that they launched an investigation to find out what exactly led up to Burham's escape and that they are putting new systems in place to avoid future incidents.

They also highlighted that this arrest wouldn't have been possible without all the people involved, including law enforcement officers and community members. They say their top priority is the public's safety, their staff, and the inmates in their care. They apologize for all of the anxiety and unrest this event has caused within their community.

Micheal Burham managed to escape from the warren county jail on July 6. He climbed on exercise equipment, went through a window, and then used bedsheets to scale down the building. Burham has been in jail on a $1B bail and was charged with kidnapping and other counts.