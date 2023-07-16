After capture, Burham has been moved to Erie County prison in Pennsylvania

Burham on Saturday night was originally brought to the Pennsylvania State Police station in Warren, Pa.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARREN, Pa. — After a nine-day manhunt, escapee Michael Burham is back behind bars.

Burham's alleged crime spree involved arson, kidnapping, and murder. He was taken into custody on Saturday evening, and now he's going through the justice system again.

Burham on Saturday night was originally brought to the Pennsylvania State Police station in Warren, Pa. Officers told 2 On Your Side Sunday he's been moved to the Erie County prison in Erie, Pa.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, a dog alerted a homeowner on Jackson Run Road to Burham in his backyard.

Officers say that homeowner didn't realize it was Burham until he asked him what he had been doing, and Burham replied "camping." The man grabbed his wife, jumped in their golf cart, and called police.

Burham ran into the woods and was tracked by officers to Logan Road, where he was also captured.

Among those who were there was Corporal Brian King with the Pennsylvania State Police. He was celebrating 25 years on the job and still came back years ago after getting shot in the face and going blind in one eye while on a call.

He told Lt. Col. George Bivens on Saturday that they needed to catch Burham on his last day with the department, and as fate would have it, they did.

"He came back from that not only as a full duty trooper, but as a full duty member of our special emergency response team, has been an active duty member ever since," Bivens said. "I'm proud to call him my friend. We're going to miss him here with the department, but it was meant to be. You were back here today, and here to participate in his capture."