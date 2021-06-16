Tonawanda man to spend 5 years in prison in connection to Buffalo shooting

Antonio L. Taylor, 31, will also receive five years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced Wednesday morning in State Supreme Court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man was sentenced to five years in prison in connection to an October shooting in the City of Buffalo.

Antonio L. Taylor, 31, will also receive five years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced Wednesday morning in State Supreme Court.

Police say Taylor shot someone multiples times at 2:36 a.m. on October 3, 2020, with an illegal forearm at Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street. The man was shot in the leg and back, and he has not completely recovered from his injuries.