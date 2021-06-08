Police investigate shooting in Niagara Falls

One person is in critical condition after the shooting near 19th and Niagara streets just before 8:30pm.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 19th and Niagara streets just before 8:30pm for a report of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived on the scene, officers located a person shot in a yard on 18th Street.

That person was taken by ambulance to ECMC with a gunshot wound to the chest. They underwent surgery and are currently listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of the person who was shot, but say they are from Niagara Falls and 29-years-old.