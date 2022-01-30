Tiara Lott remembered one year later by friends and family

Tiara Lott's friends and loved ones gathered Sunday in her honor. They are still holding on to hope that the person responsible for her death is held accountable.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Marshals and Buffalo Police are still on the hunt for a man they call a person of interest in connection with the homicide of Tiara Lott. His name is Andre Whigham.

The 22-year-old woman was reported missing one year ago, and her body was found a couple weeks later, near Wex Avenue along train tracks. Since then the community has not stopped speaking out about what happened to her on a cold January day in Buffalo.

A vigil and balloon launch was held in her honor as "we're just bringing awareness that this is a dangerous guy. He is on the U.S. Marshals' Most Wanted list. His bail has been raised so we have been getting calls in different calls of him being sighted in certain areas," said Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries and the recently-formed CAC Community Action Coalition.

Lott's friends and loved ones gathered Sunday on Gold Street to remember her and call for justice.

U.S. Marshals are still searching for Andre Whigham, who they say is a person of interest and is believed to be the last person who saw Lott before she was killed.

Officials say Whigham also goes by the name "Dro" and is believed to have connections in Ohio and North Carolina.

"This guy is out, and he's armed and dangerous, and he is one that we swore to take this serious because we don't want another victim, teenager or a young person or the female to be lost this kind of tragic murder," Pastor Newkirk said.

Added Rashonda Simpson: "She had goals for herself, and unfortunately her life was taken too short, you know. I don't know. I'm sorry, this is very hard to talk about."

Whigham is described as a Black male with brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has several tattoos, including one on his neck.