US Marshals seek help locating person of interest in Tiara Lott's murder

A federal arrest warrant for 'unlawful flight to avoid prosecution' has been issued for Andre Whigham, 27.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Marshals Service is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted in connection with the murder of Tiara Lott, 22.

Andre Whigham, 27, has a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, he is considered a person of interest in Lott's murder.

Lott disappeared in January, sparking city-wide search parties. Her body was found two weeks later on train tracks near Wex Avenue.

"She was a loving daughter, she was a loving sister and she was a loving person," said family spokesperson Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries. "She was a young lady, the future was in front of her, she was just starting a new job, she was a beautiful young lady."

Marshals say Whigham was the last person believed to have seen Lott before she was killed.

He is described as a Black male with brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has several tattoos, including one on his neck. Officials say he also goes by the nickname "Dro" and has connections in Ohio and North Carolina.

Deputy U.S. Marshal James Bona said Whigham is believed to have fled the area following Lott's murder.

"We do know that he did initially leave the area to go to North Carolina, whether he came back or he went anywhere else at this point in time we just don't know, we are trying to work on that as we speak," Bona said.

Pastor Newkirk said Lott's family is happy with the announcement, but said they wish it would've happened sooner. Newkirk said it was a domestic violence situation.

"They broke up and he was pursuing her which makes this a domestic violence issue because he had been pursuing and looking for her," he said. "Evidence proved there were places where he had been trying to follow her and get in touch with her."

"It's very important to us to ensure that this young lady and her family get the justice that they deserve in this case," Bona said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500, as well as an award offered by the U.S. Marshals for up to $5,000 for information leading to Whigham’s arrest

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (716) 867-6161, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102, or by submitting a tip using USMS Tips or Buffalo Tips apps.