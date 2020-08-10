Thieves target bus used by Western New York seniors

The mini-bus is owned by the Valley Community Association in Buffalo. Luckily, there's a camera, and it caught the thieves in action.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Valley Community Association in Buffalo helps care for children and seniors and has been there for families throughout the pandemic.

But this week, thieves went into the parking lot and stole an important part off of the mini-bus the seniors use. It happened in the middle of the night, but luckily, there's a camera, and it caught the thieves in action.

"I came in yesterday, and the bus driver told me that it was very, very, very loud. And, he looked, and somebody had taken the catalytic converter off the night before," the Valley Community Association's Peg Overdorf said.

Peg Overdorf wants you to help her find the person who went under the bus to steal the catalytic converter and the lookout person.

The thieves clearly knew what they were doing because she says they were able to get under there, grab the part, and go, in just a matter of minutes. It happened around 3 a.m. earlier this week.

Thieves stole the catalytic converter off the bus seniors use to get to @VCAssociation programs- at 4:30 & 6 tonight @wgrz, how you can help catch them & help the seniors who rely on the programs- especially during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ZHEkZN95oT — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) October 8, 2020

Months ago, someone also drilled holes in the gas tank, costing The Valley Community Association $1,500, so this is the second time thieves have hit this 2016 mini-bus, which is used to give seniors rides to programs that are even more important now during the pandemic.

"We are one of the few Western New York facilities that is able to serve seniors right now. Seniors, they talk about being socially and emotionally isolated. They're it," says Overdorf.

They have been using the Tewksbury Lodge on Ohio Street since it's privately owned, and this is the bus that takes them there.

Now Overdorf is off to look for a garage to try to stop this from happening again.

"I think these people need to be brought to justice, and it's only with your help that we're going to be able to do that," she says.

Somebody offered to donate parts and labor to fix the bus, but if you know anything about the people who did this, give Buffalo Police a call.

"People need to be made aware for their own vehicles, a lot of them are companies that are getting hit. It's rampant throughout Buffalo, and I think these people need to be brought to justice," Overdorf added.