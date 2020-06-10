Cuomo calls WNY a COVID-19 hotspot

2 On Your Side wanted to know what data the state is using to determine that WNY is a hotspot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In his Monday press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the Western New York region a COVID-19 hotspot, and we want to know why that's the case.

The seven-day rolling average for WNY on Monday was 1.2% which was the same as the whole state's seven-day rolling average.

"Western New York is a hotspot, yesterday was a good day, 1.2%," said Cuomo on Monday.

There are COVID-19 clusters downstate causing high infection rates, but Monday the Governor had Western New York on the same map with all those places. The Governor talked a lot about hotspots, but everything was about problems downstate in those other regions.

Here's what he said right after mentioning Western New York along with the rest of those places.

"These clusters have to be attacked. Picture that map as a map of dry grass, and picture those hotspots as embers within the field of dry grass," said Cuomo.

2 On Your Side asked the state why our region is considered a hot spot and whether there are certain qualifications Western New York meets to get us on that list. We also asked if there are COVID-19 clusters here that we are unaware of.