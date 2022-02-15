2 teenagers indicted in relation to shooting that killed one and injured another

Vincent Manirakiza, 19, and a 15-year-old were arraigned this week on charges relating to a fatal shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo teens have been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the city’s Martin Luther King Park neighborhood last month.

On Monday, Vincent Manirakiza, 19, was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder.

Then on Tuesday, a 15-year-old was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of burglary in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Prosecutors allege that the juvenile unlawfully entered a home on the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo on Jan. 25 while working with the co-defendant.

It is further alleged by prosecutors that the juvenile intentionally shot two victims with an illegal gun inside the house. Manirakiza was charged with the crime under the theory of accomplice liability.

The 17-year-old victim died at the scene, because of her age her name is not being released. A 19-year-old victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for serious injuries and has since been released.