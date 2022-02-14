x
2nd teen taken into custody in connection with McKinley High School incident

Buffalo Police say the 17-year-old male was taken into custody for last Wednesday's shooting of a school security guard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police posted on social media Monday afternoon that a second teen is now in custody in connection to last week's violence at McKinley High School.

The department says the 17-year-old male was taken into custody for allegedly shooting a school security guard. The guard suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Another 17-year-old teen is already facing assault and attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old student 10 times during the same incident. The 14-year-old continues to recover at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Buffalo Police expect to release more details about this latest development sometime Monday afternoon.

    

