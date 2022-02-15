Buffalo man arraigned for alleged murder of teen on Christmas Eve

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning for charges related to the death of a teen on Christmas Eve.
Calvin Clemons, 19, was indicted on one count of second degree murder (Class “A-I” felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (Class “C” violent felony).
Prosecutors allege that Clemons intentionally shot a victim with an illegal weapon in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Felix Aguirre, 17, was inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo when he was fatally shot and died at the scene.
Clemons is scheduled to return on March 4 for motions. He is being held without bail.
If convicted Clemons faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Clemons is also pending prosecution for his alleged role in another area homicide. He and another adolescent are accused of killing 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport during a robbery on C Street in Buffalo in March of 2021.
Clemons and his co-defendant are scheduled to appear in court for motions on March 14.
“All homicides are tragic, but this case is particularly heartbreaking. A teenage boy was murdered on Christmas Eve as his family was mourning the loss of his brother who was also killed in shooting a few months prior. I am committed to obtaining justice for this family by prosecuting this defendant for his crime while continuing to seek the person responsible for the murder of the victim’s brother Luis Rivera. I encourage anyone with information that may help us solved this case to come forward,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.