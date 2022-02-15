Buffalo man arraigned for alleged murder of teen on Christmas Eve

Calvin Clemons, 19, was indicted on one count of second degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning for charges related to the death of a teen on Christmas Eve.

Calvin Clemons, 19, was indicted on one count of second degree murder (Class “A-I” felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (Class “C” violent felony).

Prosecutors allege that Clemons intentionally shot a victim with an illegal weapon in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Felix Aguirre, 17, was inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo when he was fatally shot and died at the scene.

Clemons is scheduled to return on March 4 for motions. He is being held without bail.

If convicted Clemons faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Clemons is also pending prosecution for his alleged role in another area homicide. He and another adolescent are accused of killing 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport during a robbery on C Street in Buffalo in March of 2021.

Clemons and his co-defendant are scheduled to appear in court for motions on March 14.