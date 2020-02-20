BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen charged in the murder of a youth football coach is facing more charges.

Jason Washington, 18, was arraigned Friday on one count of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. Investigators say Washington fired several shots at a house on Ruspin Avenue in Buffalo on October 1.

Later that day, Washington is accused of approaching a man who was standing outside a home on LaSalle Avenue and pointed a gun at the victim to go back into the house. Investigators say the victim hit Washington with a chair and the two got into a scuffle. The victim was shot in the hand. Washington is charged with one count of attempted burglary and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with this incident.

Washington was previously charged with murder and attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of Norzell Aldridge and the attempt to shoot another person during a fight at a little league football game on August 31.

Washington also has pending assault and gun charges for allegedly firing multiple shots towards a juvenile at McCarthy Park. The child was struck once and taken to ECMC with a leg injury.

Washington remains held without bail. His next court date is February 21.

