BUFFALO, N.Y. — The legacy of a Buffalo youth football coach who inspired his young players and his community will now go on with a unique honor. That tribute was formally dedicated Tuesday to Norzell "Nore" Aldridge.

A portion of Koons Avenue near Sycamore Street now bears his name.

His family, fellow coaches, friends and members of the community came out Tuesday to watch the grand unveiling of the honorary street sign, and to reflect on his life that was lost in a shooting as he tried to stop a fight last summer.

Now they have a lasting symbol of his heroism, spirit, and impact on his family, which includes his young players of the champion Beast Elite Ducks team of the United Youth Football League.

Aldridge's mother, Delores Carthon says that her son's passion was always football. And that was especially true as he got into coaching.

"His passion was always football," Carthon said. "Always. From the time he was old enough to hold a football. And then for him to go into coaching, that was his passion. He loved children."

Now, Aldridge's friends and fellow coaches continue his work. Coach Douglas Hunt pointed out their responsibility, "Us as coaches... we all stick together so it could be a kid from another team that's doing wrong. And we'll correct it. You know we have a big impact on our youth."

Perhaps that's what caused Norzelle Aldridge to just step in and swing a helmet at the 17-year-old shooter who prosecutors say was trying to shoot another teen. Then the gun was turned on Aldridge.

Now City Councilman Mitch Nowakowski, who arranged for the sign, while working with Tina Sanders of the No More Tears group, hopes to also continue Aldridge's work. He is seeking possible improvements like improved lighting and seats for the Emerson Park field where Aldridge coached.

As a final remembrance, Aldridge's uncle sprinkled champagne on the spot on the field where his nephew was killed.

