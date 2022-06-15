Teen arraigned for allegedly stabbing another teen during a fight

The victim, a 16-year-old boy was taken by Lake Shore EMS to ECMC to be treated for injuries to his torso and head, according to the news release.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a 15-year-old boy was arraigned in Hamburg on Monday on an assault and weapon charges.

According to the news release, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after 7 p.m., the teen allegedly stabbed another teen with a pocket knife during a fight on Kennison Parkway near Norton Drive.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy was taken by Lake Shore EMS to ECMC to be treated for injuries to his torso and head, according to the news release.

The teen offender is set to be back in court on June 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. for a case review.

He has been released to the custody of his parents.