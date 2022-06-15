Man who shot, killed youth football coach sentenced to prison time

Jason Washington, 20, was a teenager when he was charged with the shooting. He was given 25 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a Buffalo man was sentenced to prison time for shooting and killing a youth football coach in 2019.

Jason Washington, 20, was given a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by by five years of post-release supervision. Washington was sentenced as a second felony offender.

In March, the jury found Washington not guilty of murdering Norzel Aldridge in 2019. They also found him not guilty of attempted murder. However, the jury found the 20-year-old guilty of manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Washington testified Wednesday that he shot Aldridge in self-defense.

Aldridge, 36, was a well known youth football coach in Buffalo. He was shot and killed after a game in Emerson Park behind the Harvey Austin School August of 2019.