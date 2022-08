Officers were called on reports of a shooting on Niagara Street just before 6 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 35-year-old ma is recovering after an early morning shooting Sunday.

Officers were called on reports of a shooting on Niagara Street just before 6 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found a man that was hit by gunfire while outside.

The 35-year-old Buffalo was taken to ECMC where he's listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.