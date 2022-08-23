x
Crime

Lockport man given maximum prison sentence for use of a child in a sexual performance

Zachery Wilson, 26, pleaded guilty to using a child in a sexual performance and received 15 years in prison.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com
Judge's gavel on table in office

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a Lockport man was given the maximum sentenced for the use of a child in a sexual performance. 

Zachery Wilson, 26, was given 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision. He had previously pleaded guilty to the charge against him. 

"The defendant used a young child to create child pornography," Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said in a press release. "He will be in prison or under supervision for the next 30 years, which is necessary because of the severe damage this crime caused and to safeguard the community."

