Springville woman arrested after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle

Brianna Duchene, 29, was arrested for three outstanding warrants at a gas station on the Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territory.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff John Garcia reports a woman was arrested after an investigation into a suspicious person report at a gas station on the Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territory.

Brianna Duchene, 29, of Springville was initially detained by deputies when she allegedly provided false personal information.

The Erie County Sheriff Office reports deputies also confirmed that the vehicle she was operating was allegedly reported stolen in Springville. The vehicle was also reported by the Cheektowaga Police as a vehicle seen leaving the scene of a larceny from a local store.

Duchene also had an outstanding Erie County Sheriff’s warrant, two outstanding Buffalo Police warrants. Deputies also reported finding over twenty apparel items in the vehicle with the original merchandise tags attached.

Duchene was arrested for the outstanding warrants. Deputies also report that Duchene allegedly damaged the electrical equipment while she was detained in the back of the Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The defendant is charged with a felony count of grand larceny – auto and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle stemming from the Springville stolen vehicle report, as well as felony counts criminal possession of a vehicle and criminal mischief and misdemeanor count of false personation.