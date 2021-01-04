Springville man accused of repeatedly punching teacher

52-year-old Shawn Connors is charged with assault for the alleged attack at Springville Middle School on March 25.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — A Springville man is charged with assault after the Erie County District Attorney's Office says he attacked a teacher outside of Springville Middle School.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says that 52-year-old Shawn Connors repeatedly punched the teacher in the face while a child was watching on March 25. He says the teacher fell and had injuries to his face and knees.

Connors is due back in court May 20 to face charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespass, and child endangerment.