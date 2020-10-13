Springville teen sentenced for shooting at home, injuring sleeping child inside

The incident took place in February at a home on Main Street in Collins.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old from Springville will do time behind bars for firing several rounds from a rifle at a home in Collins, injuring a 7-year-old boy who was sleeping inside.

Judge Kevin Carter sentenced the young man to an indeterminate sentence of 1 1/3 to four years in prison for his guilty plea to one count of assault in the second degree, a class D violent felony.

The incident took place in February when he fired at a home on Main Street in Collins. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the child was hit in the upper leg area by a bullet that went through a wall. He was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

The teen was granted Youthful Offender status and as a result, the DA's office declined further comment on the matter. Due to the age of the offender, the DA's office says his name will not be released.