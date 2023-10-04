Scam phone calls pretending to be law enforcement

Recent scam phone calls have been made pretending to be local law enforcement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has been recently made aware of residents that have been targeted with scam phone calls.

The person conducting the scam call is pretending to be a member of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, and will tell callers that answer that it is an urgent civil matter.

Rarely does the ECSO communicate with people over the phone that are being served. If deputies to have to call, they will provide their name, and an Erie County phone number.

If you are the target of one of these phone calls please contact your local police agency.