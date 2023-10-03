Niagara Falls Police investigate Pine Avenue homicide

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Pine Avenue just before 11pm Monday to check on the welfare of a man sitting in a pickup truck.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a homicide in the Cataract City.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Pine Avenue just before 11pm Monday to check on the welfare of a man sitting in a pickup truck.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 47-year-old man who was unresponsive. The Niagara Falls Fire Department and paramedics arrived on scene to treat the victim, where it was determined he was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.