Oishei nurse charged in child pornography case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A nurse working in the Oishei Children's Hospital Emergency Room is facing accusations of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to New York State Police last December, that an image of child pornography had been uploaded to a messenger app. That photo was traced to 46-year-old Erik Hjemdahl-Monsen of Springville.

Officials say on Sept. 21, 2023, investigators searched Hjemdahl-Monsen’s home and seized a number of items, including an iPhone containing a child pornography video. The items were later turned over to the FBI, where the US Attorney's Office says a further review of Hjemdahl-Monsen’s iPhone uncovered more videos.

Erik Hjemdahl-Monsen was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession and distribution of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eugene Staniszewski, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Miraglia.

In a statement to 2 On Your Side Oishei Children's Hospital says:

"On September 21, the New York State Police made us aware of the investigation of Mr. Monsen. When initially contacted, the employee in question was immediately suspended, his badge access was revoked and he was barred from the hospital campus. With his subsequent arrest today (October 3), he has now been terminated from his employment as an RN with the hospital."

“The New York State Police made it clear to us that the materials were not connected to his role as an RN and that they did not involve any patient at Children’s Hospital. The crimes alleged involve illegal activity on Mr. Monsen’s personal property (phone, computer, etc.) and personal internet activity."

“Important to note that pre-employment criminal background checks are performed on all employees as a condition of employment. Our records confirm that there were no issues related to this employee at the time of his hiring, nor did he have any record of illegal conduct while employed at the hospital.

“In the coming days, we will continue to assist the FBI/State Police investigation of this individual if needed.