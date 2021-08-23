Reward offered for information in Chautauqua County stolen tractor case

A blue Ford 5000 tractor was stolen from a barn in Brocton sometime between May 27 and August 17.

BROCTON, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is requesting information relating to tractor that was stolen from in the Village of Brocton.

A blue Ford 5000 tractor and a red 5-foot brush hog were stolen from a barn at 159 Lake Avenue sometime between May 27 and August 17. The tractor was possibly last seen on South Swede Road in Portland, New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Criminal Office is asking for anyone with information to call the office at (716) 753-2131 or the WeTip number (800) 782-7463.

WeTip is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 when an anonymous tip leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. The reward would be paid anonymously through postmasters to protect the identity of the caller.