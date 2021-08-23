Body recovered from Lake Erie near Dunkirk City Pier Monday morning

Police were called to the pier around 12:40 a.m. after two men reportedly went into the water, but only one came back out.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police Department says a body was pulled from Lake Erie Monday morning near the Dunkirk City Pier.

Police were called to the pier around 12:40 a.m. after two men reportedly went into the water, but only one came back out. Along with members of the Dunkirk Fire Department, officers began to search the area.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department Marine Unit and the Chautauqua County Wet Team were also called to the pier to help search the water.