BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Officers were called to the first block of Schreck Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 23-year-old man had been shot and was taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries which appear to be serious in nature.