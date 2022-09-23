Retired Buffalo Police detective accused of domestic violence

James R. Kaska, 50, of Hamburg, was charged with one count of Menacing in the Second Degree among other charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired Buffalo Police detective is facing charges connected to a domestic violence incident in Hamburg.

James R. Kaska, 50, of Hamburg, was charged with one count of Menacing in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Kaska "allegedly placed, or attempted to place. the victim in reasonable fear of serious physical injury or death." They say Kaska, who was asked to leave the home by police earlier in the day for a previous domestic-related incident, allegedly hid inside the victim's vehicle, confronted the victim and tried to prevent her from leaving.

Kaska is also accused of pushing the victim back into the vehicle, hitting her arm and holding her wrists. He allegedly grabbed the victim's cell phone when she tried to call police.

Kaska was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court Wednesday evening. He is scheduled to return on Oct. 6 for a for a pre-trial conference. He was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, Kaska could face a maximum of one year in jail.