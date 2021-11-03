Deadline nears: police reform plans due by April 1 across New York State

The Buffalo Police Department is finishing up a plan and said it will release it as soon as it is finalized.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked all local governments to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1.

2 On Your Side is checking with local police department to see how close they are to completing the task.

Calls to Lockport, Cheektowaga, Orchard Park and other police departments were not returned. Lewiston expects to have a plan ready for public review very soon.

Police Chief Frank Previte said, "We never really had any of the racial issues where we've had complaints or anything against the police department, so rather than just dismiss that and say we're doing fine, I've tried to look at it and say, how we can make sure that that remains to be that way?"

Chief Previte said public input including results from an online survey were taken into consideration.

"You've heard of the phrase if it's not broke, don't fix it. I don't believe in that. I don't think that's an approved way to look at anything. I think there is always a better way to do something even if it's working correctly," the chief said.

The plan will be available to the public, and then there will be a public hearing before it's voted on by lawmakers.

According to the Governor's website, he signed the Executive Order requiring each local government in the State to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1, 2021.