2 Buffalo Police officers will not be charged in Quentin Suttles case

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that the case against officers Ronald Ammerman and Michael Scheu will not go forward.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Police officers will not be charged in the case involving Quentin Suttles, 2 On Your Side confirmed Friday night.

A special prosecutor in Monroe County had been investigating the alleged misconduct by the two officers. Buffalo Police had previously confirmed that Ammerman received an excessive force complaint in the past. This was the first disciplinary complaint against Scheu.

Suttles told 2 On Your Side earlier this week that he thought he was going to die on the ground at the hands of police.

It was a traffic stop on Madison and Eagle streets on Mother's Day, on May 10, 2020. According to Suttles, he had just left a gas station on Jefferson Avenue, where he noticed officers, in his words, "staring" at him.

Suttles said when he left the gas station, he turned the wrong way on a one-way street, and while attempting to make a three-point turn, he was pulled over by two Buffalo Police officers.

Buffalo Police body camera video shows the officers speaking with Suttles and a female passenger.

A citizen captured video and it is graphic and disturbing as one of the officers is repeatedly punching Suttles in the face.

On the police body cam video one of the officers is asking about marijuana in the vehicle. Suttles is heard saying "no, we just got done smoking."

No drugs were found in the vehicle.

The attorney representing Suttles previously released the arrest video, which is a combination of police body cam and cell phone footage.