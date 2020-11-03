NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Niagara Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly stole a wallet from the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

Police say a woman accidently left her wallet on a chair in the hallway of the mall Tuesday afternoon.

A black woman was pictured picking up the wallet and leaving the mall in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee in the mall's security footage. Police say several purchases were then made with the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the woman is asked to contact the Town of Niagara Police Department at (716) 215-1480 or email investigating officers at mzeidan@niagarapolice.com or dsenese@niagarapolice.com.

