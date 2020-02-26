AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a male in connection with a larceny from a store on Sheridan Drive.

Detectives are looking to identify a black male who was pictured on security video.

Anyone who recognizes this individual or has any information related to this incident is being asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 568-1844 or email tips@apdny.org or text (716) 562-TIPS and reference AMH 20-008206-SC.

RELATED: North Tonawanda Police looking to identify man in regards to larceny

RELATED: Wyoming County Sheriff's Office looking to identify person of interest in grand larceny investigation

RELATED: Town of Niagara Police looking to identify shoplifting suspects