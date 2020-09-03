NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Detective Bureau is asking for the public's assistance to identify the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident.

Detectives say a red minivan was caught on surveillance footage driving into a street sign, a fence and a light pole at the Fretthold Funeral Home on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.

Following the incident, a male driver got out of the minivan and moved the street sign out of the parking lot of the funeral home before driving away. Detectives say he drove northbound on Ward Road.

Anyone with information about the car or the driver are asked to contact Detective Wilczek at (716) 692-4312 ext. 3193.

