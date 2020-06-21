Police: 9 people shot, wounded at party in Syracuse

A woman who identified herself as the party’s host said the celebration was a birthday party for her son.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages in an appearance at a press conference alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

A woman who identified herself as the party’s host told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that the celebration was a birthday party for her son.