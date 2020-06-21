x
Buffalo Police: 2 shot on Guilford Street Sunday morning

Police say a 27-year-old Buffalo man and a 34-year-old man were shot at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Guilford Street, between Best Street and Genesee Street.

Two men were shot on Buffalo's East Side early Sunday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say a 27-year-old Buffalo man and a 34-year-old man were shot at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Guilford Street, between Best Street and Genesee Street. Both were taken to ECMC.

The 27-year-old man is currently listed in stable condition and the 34-year-old man was treated and released from ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

