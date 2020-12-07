Police: 6 men shot during fight at large Rochester gathering

Police say a car sped away from the scene in Rochester and crashed into 2 unoccupied police vehicles.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police in New York say six people were shot during a fight at a large gathering early Saturday morning.

News outlets report all six were men who were expected to recover. Police say a car sped away from the scene in Rochester and crashed into two unoccupied police vehicles.

The 28-year-old driver was not named but news outlets reported the person was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the city's north side.

When police arrived, they heard numerous gunshots and found two victims, who were taken to a nearby hospital. Four other people were taken to hospitals in private cars.

All six people are expected to be OK.