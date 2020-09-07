Three people hospitalized after crash Wednesday night

One woman is in serious condition, two others are expected to recover at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that sent three people to the hospital late Wednesday night.

At around 9:40 p.m. a vehicle that was heading north on Bailey Avenue, near East Lovejoy Street, crossed over into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle.

Police said the woman driving the vehicle that was hit had to be extracted by firefighters. She is in the hospital in serious condition. Investigators also said two people in the vehicle that crossed over lanes were taken to ECMC; they are expected to recover.