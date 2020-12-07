x
Buffalo Police: Two hurt in drive-by shooting on Maple Street

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Maple Street, between Goodell Street and Carlton Street.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot early Sunday morning in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Maple Street, between Goodell Street and Carlton Street. Police say shooting appears to be a drive-by incident. 

A 39-year-old Buffalo man and a 40-year-old Buffalo man were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 40-year-old man was initially listed in stable condition at ECMC, while the 39-year-old man was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

