Buffalo Police: Two hurt in drive-by shooting on Maple Street

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Maple Street, between Goodell Street and Carlton Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot early Sunday morning in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Maple Street, between Goodell Street and Carlton Street. Police say shooting appears to be a drive-by incident.

A 39-year-old Buffalo man and a 40-year-old Buffalo man were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 40-year-old man was initially listed in stable condition at ECMC, while the 39-year-old man was treated and released.