Orchard Park man arrested following shots-fired call, police search

Jeremy Page, 45, is charged with 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 4th-degree grand larceny, and 3rd-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man was arrested Thursday, following an overnight incident that began with a shots-fired call and led to a police search.

Jeremy Page, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The weapon possession and grand larceny charges are felonies.

The Orchard Park Police Department on Thursday said they received a shots-fired call at 1:12 a.m. at 5925 Webster Road. They say people who lived in the building fled the structure.

People who called in the report said a man had fired a handgun at others and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Later, police said a vehicle matching the callers' descriptions was spotted on Southwestern Boulevard, a short distance from the scene. A perimeter was then set up as police talked with witnesses.

Town of West Seneca Police, Town of Hamburg Police, New York State Police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office assisted in setting up the perimeter. Orchard Park Police said Page was spotted at a Buffalo address around 3:15 a.m. and that he fled on foot when officers arrived at the scene.

Buffalo Police, SWAT officers, and the Erie County Sheriff's Air One assisted in the search for Page, who was located around 5 a.m. in Buffalo. Police said he had been driving a "stolen vehicle that he had taken from an Orchard Park auto repair shop."

Police added that "a discarded handgun a short distance from the vehicle the offender fled from in Orchard Park."

Page is being held at the Erie County Holding Center. Orchard Park Police are continuing to investigate.