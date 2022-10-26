Former Buffalo Police Officer sentenced for off-duty domestic violence incidents

Keenan Redmon, 36, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three years of probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo Police officer was sentenced for two separate off-duty domestic violence incidents Wednesday.

Keenan Redmon, 36, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three years of probation. He was on probation to wear an ankle monitor and follow a curfew on weekdays and remain on house arrest on the weekends.

Officials say Redmon forcibly grabbed the neck of a woman at a Hertel Avenue restaurant back in July of last year.

Then in August of 2021, Redmond forced a woman inside the bathroom of her home, threatened her, and pulled out what appeared to be a pistol. This incident occurred while Redmon was unlawfully inside the victim's Buffalo home.

Redmond resigned from the Buffalo Police Department after pleading guilty to one count of menacing in the second degree and one count of criminal trespass in the second degree (class “A” misdemeanors).