Olean man arrested for shoplifting in Allegany

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — An Olean man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shoplifting in the Town of Allegany.

New York State Police say Caleb M. Neely, 30, of Olean, faces two counts of burglary in the third degree.

State Police allege that Neely stole more than $760 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Allegany. They say he faces the burglary charge because he had already been banned from the site for previous shoplifting incidents.