NFTA officials say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. and that Buffalo Police detectives and NFTA Transit Police are investigating.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was killed Thursday night near Fountain Plaza in an incident that involved Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority rail cars.

