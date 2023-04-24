Buffalo man accused of sex crimes against children

Thomas R. Johnson, 35, of Buffalo is charged Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a felony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of possession child pornography.

State Police investigators and Computer Crimes Unit conducted an 'Internet Crimes Against Children' investigation in the City of Buffalo and say they found Johnson allegedly in possession of child pornography.

Johnson was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.