Niagara Falls roofer pleads guilty to scamming customers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls roofer has pleaded guilty to scamming his customers, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

David Whitman, 31, pleaded guilty on April 1 to one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree, a class E felony.

The District Attorney's Office says between March 30, 2019, and September 10, 2019, Whitman collected $22,000 in deposits from five different customers to perform roof repairs, but he never performed any work on the homes. The victims' homes were located in Cheektowaga, Depew, Derby and Williamsville.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Whitman is the sole owner and operator of Whitman Metal and Roofing.

Whitman will return to court for sentencing on June 1. He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The District Attorney's Office says Whitman was released on his own recognizance for this case, but is currently in custody for an out-of-state detainer.