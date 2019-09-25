BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 87-year-old woman from Amherst has pleaded guilty to scamming social security and SNAP benefits for years.

Ann Cliett, also known as Annie Miles, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of Grand Larceny in the second degree, a felony.

Cliett admitted that she started collecting Social Security benefits under two different identities starting in January 1993. Investigators say she began receiving Social Security benefits under the name Annie Miles after the death of her first husband in 1975. She then applied for a second social security card under the name of Ann Cliett. In December 1992, Cliett applied for benefits under the Ann Cliett identity following the death of her second husband.

Her scam was discovered when she attempted to renew her NYS identification card as Annie Miles. The DMV used facial recognition and discovered she had a NYS drivers license under the name Ann Cliett.

Investigators say Cliett fraudulently received more than $235,000 over 26 years.

Officials say Cliett also failed to disclose the income from SSA to the Erie County Department of Social Services and received nearly $23,000 in SNAP benefits as well.

As part of her plea, Cliett agreed to repay the Social Security Administration and Erie County Social Services.

She faces up to 15-years in prison when she is sentenced December 5.