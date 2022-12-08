x
Niagara Falls Police still working to identify man sent to trauma ICU after crash

On Dec. 6, the man of about 60 years of age was hit by a 37-year-old woman turning left on to Elmwood Avenue off of 19th Street.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is still working to identify a pedestrian that was sent the the trauma ICU after he was hit by a car. 

The police are still working to identify the victim. The victim is being described as a Black male about 60 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and a 160 pounds with short black hair.

At the time of the accident he was dressed in all dark clothing and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Division at 716-286-4563 or the police information line at 716-286-4711.

Police say that around 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, the man was hit by a 37-year-old woman who was making a left turn onto Elmwood Avenue from 19th street. The man was crossing the street at the time.

When he was hit, the man rolled onto the hood of the vehicle from the passenger side of the car and then struck the ground.

On Wednesday, the City of Niagara Falls reported that the man was in the trauma ICU in guarded condition.

